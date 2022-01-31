All Indiana

Comedian Jake Ruble to headline at Gutty’s Comedy Club this weekend

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH)– Three years ago Jake Ruble found himself at a crossroad. The Spencer, Indiana native was pondering over making the decision to turn a hobby and a passion into a full-time career in standup comedy.

Before ultimately chasing his dream, he became a husband, father and a preacher. Now he travels all over the country telling jokes for a living.

For the first time he will hit the stage with the title “headliner” at Gutty’s Comedy Club; one of the places that helped him hone his skills on stage.

He stopped by the “All Indiana” studio to talk with Randall Newsome and Alexis Rogers about his journey and inspiration.

Get tickets HERE to see the show this Friday, Feb. 4th or Saturday, Feb. 5th.