Comedian Joe List shares upcoming show schedule

Comedian Joe List recently checked in to talk about his career and upcoming shows.

Joe began his comedy journey in Boston in 2000, shortly after graduating from high school.

Over the years, he’s made appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” and “Conan.”

He was also featured in Season 2 of the Netflix series “The Stand Ups.”

In 2015, Joe was a finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and landed his own half-hour special on Comedy Central.

His albums, “So Far No Good” and “Are You Mad at Me?,” are popular on SiriusXM.

He also co-hosts the weekly podcast “Tuesdays with Stories.” When he’s not touring, Joe regularly performs at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.

For more information about Joe List, visit his website. Watch the full interview ab9ove to find out more information!~