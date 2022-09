All Indiana

Comedians prepare for ‘Comedy on the Lawn’ show this weekend

It’s a night of laughter under the stars.

“Comedy on the Lawn” happens on Saturday, October 1 at 5 p.m. at 5’s Tap House in Anderson.

Two of its headliners Kyle Buck and Lucas Waterfill joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to discuss how they became apart of the show, Waterfill’s cerebral palsy, him being crowned funniest person in Indiana, Buck’s weight loss, what led him to become a comedian and more.

