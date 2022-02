All Indiana

Comedienne Judy Tenuta talks using comedy to heal herself during battle with cancer

Comedienne Judy Ten is the most famous person who ever lived, and if you don’t believe it, just ask her.

She’s a Grammy nominee for two of her comedy CDs. She’s appeared on-stage, on-screen and in comedy specials on Showtime, HBO and Lifetime.

While we’ve all been dealing with the pandemic, Ten has been battling stage four ovarian cancer.

She joined us today to talk about her fight and how she’s using comedy to heal herself.