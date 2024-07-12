Comedy legend Luenell comes to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- She is the original bad girl of comedy. Luenell has more than 30 years of experience on stage as a stand up comedian and has fans from all over the world.

Over the years she’s appeared in 3 No. 1 feature films – “Think Like A Man”, “Hotel Transylvania” and “Taken 2”; spent two years on the road opening for Katt Williams; and landed spots on the hit TV shows “The Middle” and “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”.

Her big break came when she starred in the hit movie “Borat” in 2006.

Luenell took some time out of her day to talk with the ALL INDIANA crew ahead of her performances at Helium Comedy Club.