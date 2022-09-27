All Indiana

Competitors go head-to-head against his hand-picked culinary titans on ‘Bobby’s Triple Threat’

Food Network icon Bobby Flay is one of the best chefs on the planet and a master in the culinary arena, having spent his life competing at the highest level of cuisine.

Now, Bobby has created the toughest culinary competition yet on the new six-episode primetime series “Bobby’s Triple Threat,” premiering Tuesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network and Discovery+.

In each one-hour episode, one extraordinarily talented and eager chef is challenged to go against the trio of culinary titans handpicked by Bobby himself for a chance to take home $25,000. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as Bobby celebrates and tests the most talented chefs in America. This is Bobby’s game and Bobby’s chefs, and there’s only one rule: it’s all or nothing.

At the start of each episode, one competitor enters Bobby’s secret kitchen armed with their expertise and drive to take on the culinary titans selected by Bobby – Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson – in three head-to-head rounds. In the first two rounds, Bobby picks the main ingredients that the chefs must emphasize in their dishes, as the competitor selects which titan to face off with. The last round features the competitor picking the ingredients to incorporate, while going against the last remaining titan. All the while, one discerning guest judge blind taste tests the dishes at the end of every round. If the competitor can out-cook the titans and earn more points with their cumulative score, they take home bragging rights over the titans, earning the cash prize.

Check out Food Network’s social pages to tour the kitchen set with Bobby and get to know the titans and the competing chefs in all-new interviews.

Plus, get exclusive recipes from Brooke, Michael and Tiffany and learn their expert tricks of the trade that help them succeed in battle.

