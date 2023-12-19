Search
Connecting and positively impacting at risk-teens

by: Divine Triplett
Former Miss Indiana 2000, Kristel Graybiel, and Mr. Basketball 1993, Kojack Fuller, have teamed up to teach an interpersonal relationships class at Anderson High School.

Their collaboration aims to address a pressing issue highlighted by a 2017 OnePoll study, which revealed that an alarming two out of three teenagers admitted to lacking social skills.

These skills are essential for navigating the complexities of face-to-face interactions in both personal and professional settings.

Graybiel and Fuller recently organized a class field trip designed to help students practice interpersonal skills and foster connections within their community.

In an era where avoiding phone calls at work and fearing small talk on the street are common issues, a staggering 65 percent of young people expressed a lack of confidence in face-to-face social interactions.

Furthermore, 39 percent of them believed their interpersonal deficiencies negatively impacted their friendships, while two in five felt it hindered their success in school and work.

With the added challenge of COVID-19’s social restrictions, the importance of teaching and practicing these skills has become more critical than ever.

