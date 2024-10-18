Conner Prairie’s Headless Horseman Festival is back with thrills and fun for all ages

Conner Prairie’s annual Headless Horseman Festival has returned, offering a blend of family-friendly fun and spooky thrills. Now in its 41st year, the festival celebrates the legend of Sleepy Hollow, inviting guests to enjoy activities, live performances, and the signature haunted hayride, which features an encounter with the Headless Horseman.

“We open at 5 p.m. this year, providing more daylight hours, so guests can choose how scary they want the experience to be,” said Hyacinth Rucker from Conner Prairie. “The earlier rides are ideal for younger visitors or those who scare easily, while the later rides, once it’s dark, deliver a more intense experience.”

The festival’s Midway has been completely reimagined, featuring new attractions developed in collaboration with The Curious Life, an organization currently working on a major exhibit set to open at Conner Prairie in 2026. “Even if you’ve been before, there’s plenty new to see and do,” Rucker added. “But the hayride remains a must-see, especially for first-timers.”

In addition to the hayride, visitors can enjoy a variety of traditional fall treats, including caramel apples, popcorn, and candy corn. “Be sure to stop by the apple store for a caramel apple. They’re delicious,” said Rucker, emphasizing the range of festive foods available.

This year, Conner Prairie has partnered with Sun King Brewery to offer a special beverage called “Conner Scary” for adults. “It’s a great way to get a little liquid courage before the night hayride,” Rucker noted. The festival also includes a corn maze and other seasonal activities, encouraging guests to plan for a full evening of fun.

Tickets for the Headless Horseman Festival are $26 for non-members, while members receive free entry. The event runs every Thursday through Sunday until October 27, with gates opening at 5 p.m. each day. Membership provides a valuable perk for those looking to enjoy the festivities without the cost of admission.