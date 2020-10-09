Conner Prairie’s fall festival returns with Headless Horseman, corn maze, hayrides

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Conner Prairie is back celebrating fall with its Headless Horseman festival.

Visitors will have their pick out of dozens of activities.

Although tickets will not be available for purchase at the gate this year because of its COVID-19 safety plans, the outdoor museum will be hosting attractions including its haunted hayride and scary corn maze.

Johnny Marquis, Conner Prairie senior manager of programs, on Thursday’s “All Indiana” shared some of the inside plans to spook the crowds.

Gates are open for the Headless Horseman festival from 6-9:30 p.m. According to the Conner Prairie website, activities and hayrides may run until 10:15 p.m. or later, but hayride times must be reserved in advance.