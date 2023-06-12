Conor McGregor punches Heat Mascot Burnie, bridge collapse in Philadelphia creates traffic nightmare…Is This Anything?

In an unexpected twist of events, Hammer and Nigel from WIBC delve into two very different stories on their radio show, “Is This Anything?” First up is the peculiar clash between MMA superstar Conor McGregor and the beloved Miami Heat mascot, Burnie. The promotional stunt took a dangerous turn when McGregor accidentally landed two punches on Burnie’s face, resulting in a brief hospitalization for the mascot.

As the hosts dissect the incident, their banter is filled with equal parts concern and amusement. However, their tone turns serious as they transition to the news of a bridge collapse in Philadelphia. The collapse, caused by a fiery tanker truck accident, leaves the interstate in disarray and commuters stranded.

With an estimated six-month timeline for repairs, Hammer and Nigel empathize with the frustrated drivers, jokingly suggesting they stock up on audiobooks and patience. While the severity of the situation weighs heavy, the duo navigates the delicate balance of informative reporting and lighthearted commentary, delivering the news with a touch of their signature humor.