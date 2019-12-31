‘Countdown to Noon’ welcomes family new to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While many people wait for midnight, the new year countdown started early for a packed house at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

“This event just gets bigger and better every single year,” said Kimberly Robinson, the museum’s director of public relations.

Charlotte Callis has attended “Countdown to Noon” at the museum for the last 39 years.

“The atmosphere is just phenomenal,” she said. “It’s a great way to start the new year.”

The event features live music and entertainment, and people watch the year end on the world’s largest water clock.

Callis says it’s been a must-see event for her family since 1980 and every generation gets to see something different.

“You can experience something new every time you come,” she said. ” I mean, I’ve been coming since 1980 and I keep finding things we haven’t done before.”

Callis says in all of her years of attending Countdown to Noon, 2019 brought out the most people she’s seen.

Tuesday’s event was a special moment Lily Mendez and her family.

“This is the first time we’re away from our families, so this is perfect,” she said.

Lily, her husband and her three daughters are from California and are new to Indianapolis. They say they couldn’t have asked for a better way to be welcomed into the Hoosier state.

“We get to do something with the kids, and it feels like we’re a part of something here and it’s a great way to bring in our new lives,” she said.

It’s the first of what could be a new family tradition in their new home.

Robinson says creating memories the whole family can enjoy is what “Countdown to Noon” is all about.

“[It’s] the importance of time and special moments in your life and this is one of them,” she said. ” I mean, what a great memory to share with your entire family and you don’t have to stay up until midnight.”

The countdown may be early but the energy for these kids and their families the timing is perfect.

The Children’s Museum also held a countdown at 1 p.m. Check out other events happening at the museum throughout 2020.