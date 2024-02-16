Country music sisters duo, American Blonde, to perform in Shelbyville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sister Natalia and Christina Morris, they go by Nata and Tinka, team up to create American Blonde. The country music duo was raised in Mississippi.

They grew up on influences of country, rock, Americana, and, perhaps most importantly, blues.

Known for their pop country stylings with an edge, as Tinka says, the duo is storming onto the scene.

The sisters play a little bit of everything, from Taylor Swift to ACDC.

Nata and Tinka have taken the past few years to slow down and truly define their sound and image, opting to upgrade to the new name American Blonde, and spending their days implanting themselves in the Music City scene.

The country Duo is set to perform in Shelbyville, Indiana on Saturday February 17.

They then head back to Nashville, TN for several performances.

Their latest single “Why Girl” is out now and can be heard on streaming services.