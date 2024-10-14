Ryan Matthew Cohn, Regina M. Rossi’s book offers a spooky escape

Ryan Matthew Cohn and his wife, Regina Marie Rossi, are shedding light on the unusual this spooky season. Known for their work on Discovery Channel’s Oddities, the couple is now promoting their first book, The Witches Door: Oddities and Esoteric Tales to the Extreme. Cohn, a well-known collector of rare antiques and oddities, and Rossi, a former fashion executive, share stories from their travels in search of unique items.

“For many years, people would ask us what we do for a living, and we wore many hats in the world of oddities,” Cohn explained. “We decided to explain our work through a book and share some of our favorite stories from the road.”

Cohn’s fascination with anatomy and natural history has been a driving force in his collecting career, with many of his acquisitions reflecting themes of death. “I’ve been asked why I’m interested in death many times. It’s more about my fascination with what makes us tick as individuals,” he said. “People have been collecting and showcasing images of death since the beginning of time.”

The title of their book, The Witches Door, was inspired by a 17th-century door discovered in a collection of antiques. The door, believed to have housed someone accused of witchcraft, plays a key role in the book’s narrative. “It became the catalyst for the book, and we’re still researching its full provenance,” Cohn added.

The couple hopes readers take away a different perspective on life and collecting through their stories. “We wanted to share our lifestyle and show a different way people make a living,” Cohn said. The book is available at major retailers and on Amazon.