Couple reunites for 74th anniversary after COVID-19 restrictions separated them

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — On August 4, a central Indiana couple will celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary.

Myron and Phyllis Rockhill crossed paths for the first time during a bus ride headed for South Bend. That’s when the Navy recruit decided to introduce himself using his sense of humor.

Myron asked Phyllis if she knew what time of day it was and after she told him, she realized they were both wearing watches. Two weeks later, he showed up at her front door and a romance began.

After dating for two years, they got married on August 4, 1946. They went on to have three kids, nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a lot of memories. However, they’ve also been through some struggles. After serving in World War II, Myron battled cancer. He has lived with dementia since 2006. And when restrictions went into effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple was forced to be separated.

“I’d like to be with him, but I can’t,” Phyllis said while shedding tears. That’s why their family, friends and the Riverwalk Village assisted living facility decided to organize a special reunion.

The Rockhills met up in the facility’s courtyard for the first time in months. As soon as Myron arrived, he started flashing the same personality his wife and family remembered him for.

“Although his mind’s on vacation, he still shows me that the Myron that I’ve known for 35 years is still there,” his son-in-law, Tom Pluchar, said.

Dementia might make life a little confusing at times for Myron, but he still has a clear-eyed view of the lady in his life.

“I’m happy with her,” Myron said when asked about Phyllis. “She’s a good one.”

“He is my life and my love,” Phyllis said.

Their daughter, Jean Rockhill-Pluchar, and her husband Tom look at Myron and Phyllis as an example.

“They just seize what moment they have left with each other,” she said. While COVID-19 may have taken some things away, they are still finding ways to cherish and soak up each moment they have.

“It’s one thing to talk about what love looks like, but they have shown it for us,” Tom said.

Watch the videos to learn more about the couple’s story in their sit down with News 8’s Randall Newsome.

