All Indiana

Create. Connect. Collab. ‘Unstoppable Retreat’ comes to Indianapolis in November

It’s an online community for women-led business owners, and next month, women from all over the country will gather in downtown Indianapolis to create, connect, and collab at the annual “Unstoppable Retreat.”

This retreat is a safe space for women to learn and grow as they build their businesses.

Two women behind the success of Create. Connect. Collab joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to talk about this one-of-a-kind event.

