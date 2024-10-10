Creating Halloween experiences for people with sensory issues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween can be a challenge for people who have sensitivity and sensory issues.

On Thursday’s “All Indiana,” speech pathologist Morgan Allen with Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers talked with host Cody Adams about people who may be more sensitive than others to visual stimuli and auditory stimuli during the traditionally scary observance on Oct. 31.

Adams and Allen also talked about sensory-friendly Halloween decorations.