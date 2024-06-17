Creating personalized art with Sunshine Yellow Designs

Step into a world where art speaks to the heart and brightens your space. Mara Peek, the creator behind Sunshine Yellow Designs, showcased her handmade art on our show.

Her journey began with the launch of Sunshine Yellow Designs and now includes an exciting collaboration with MakerPlace by Michaels. Mara’s creations, from personalized hand-painted journals to vibrant wall art and home decor, promise to bring color and charm to any room.

Curious to learn more? Visit Sunshine Yellow Designs’ website for a closer look at these unique pieces, available for purchase between $17 and $25.

But that’s not all! Embrace your creative side with Sunshine Yellow Designs’ workshops, where you can discover how to craft your own mindful collage on canvas. Dive into artistry and bring home not just art, but the joy of creating it yourself.

Explore Mara’s artistic world and bring home something truly special from Sunshine Yellow Designs today!