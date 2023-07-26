Creating space online for freelancers

Freelancers have undeniably become a powerful and influential segment, constituting more than 30% of the U.S. workforce and generating an impressive $286 billion in revenue in 2022. The recently released 6th annual Freelance Economic Impact Report, conducted in collaboration with Rockbridge Associates and the Freelancers Union, highlights the remarkable financial security that independent workers have achieved, even amid economic uncertainty. Notably, major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Miami boast the highest concentrations of independent professionals by both population and revenue.

Interestingly, the report also sheds light on the distinct advantages that freelancing holds for women compared to traditional permanent employment. The data reveals that women seek greater flexibility in their schedules (39% compared to 22% among men) and often feel burnt out from the rigidity of traditional work arrangements (25% versus 17% among men). Additionally, a significant number of female freelancers express the desire to steer clear of unpleasant or toxic work environments (26% versus 15% among men).

In this context, Laura Podesta, the Public Relations Manager at Fiverr, joined us to engage in discussions about the flourishing freelancer market and delve into the reasons why independent workers are experiencing heightened financial security amidst the constantly evolving economic landscape. The growing prominence of freelancers signals a shift in how people approach work, and understanding the factors behind their success can provide valuable insights into the future of the workforce and the evolving dynamics of employment.