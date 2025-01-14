Crown Hill Foundation’s 2025 Speaker Series: diverse topics for enthusiastic history lovers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Crown Hill Foundation is back with its exciting 2025 Speaker Series, offering diverse topics for those who love learning and exploring history. Whether you’re interested in gardening, history or uncovering hidden stories, there’s something for everyone this year!

On Tuesday, David Reick, president of Crown Hill Cemetery, visited the “All Indiana” studio to talk more about the series.

2025 Crown Hill Foundation Speaker Series:

Creating a Home Rain Garden and Sustainable Stormwater Management : Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6:00 p.m.

: Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6:00 p.m. Ever Increasing and Overlapping Circles: The Community Team Recovering the Victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre : Friday, Feb. 28 at 6:00 p.m.

: Friday, Feb. 28 at 6:00 p.m. Coffin Hardware and Burial Identification: Case Studies from the Bethel Cemetery Relocation Project: Thursday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m.

All events are hosted inside the Gothic Chapel at Crown Hill, creating a warm and intimate atmosphere for attendees even in the cold Indiana weather.

Tickets are just $10, making it an affordable way to engage with history and support local education.

Don’t miss these unique opportunities to learn and connect with experts! Check out the full schedule and grab your tickets now for an enriching experience this year.