Crowned: A Queen’s Retreat offering yoga, self-care, and more!

Today, we have the pleasure of welcoming Cassandra Anderson, the visionary founder of Crowned: A Queen’s Retreat, to our studio. Cassandra joins us to share exciting details about the upcoming day of rejuvenation, self-care, and sisterhood that she has curated. Crowned promises to be an empowering event where women can immerse themselves in a nurturing environment, embracing the essence of being queens. Through various activities and workshops, participants will be encouraged to prioritize their well-being and connect with like-minded sisters, fostering a sense of unity and support. Cassandra’s dedication to creating a space for women to recharge and celebrate their inner strength makes Crowned: A Queen’s Retreat a must-attend gathering for anyone seeking a profound and transformative experience.