All Indiana

Crumbl Cookies a hit in Fishers; more locations coming to central Indiana

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Crumbl Cookies, touted as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country, is making its presence felt in central Indiana.

They are “definitely the world’s best and biggest cookies,” said franchise owner Tyson Barrett.

Barrett says the Fishers location, the first Crumbl Cookies in Indiana, quickly became one of the busiest and has been well-received by the community. “It’s been crazy,” he said. “We literally have a line pretty much 14 hours a day, every day of the week. Saturdays, the lines go until 11:30 at night.”

Flavors range from classic such as chocolate chip to unique ones such as the cornbread cookie. Barrett believes their cookies are bringing a taste others don’t. “They’re big, they’re ooey, they’re gooey, they’re served warm, some of them are served chilled (and) they’re just the amount of sweet but not too sweet.”

While the popular milk chocolate chip cookies and sugar cookies are always available, the menu weekly rotates to give customers four different specialty flavors to to try.

Despite opening with challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shop along 116th Street west of I-69 has been thriving with the help of curbside pickup and deliveries. Barrett says Crumbl Cookies plans to open at least four more locations in central Indiana, including Greenwood and the Carmel/Westfield border.