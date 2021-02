CW show ‘Superman & Lois’ premieres on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch of the new CW show “Superman & Lois” talked Tuesday with Entertainment Insider McKinzie Roth.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday in a 90-minute premiere night on WISH-TV.

The premiere will be followed by “Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope,” a special that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the superhero.