Cyber Monday sales could top Black Friday and Shaquille Leonard to visit Cowboys…Is This Anything?

Cyber Monday sales could not top Black Friday, Shaquille Leonard to visit Cowboys

In a surprising turn of events, three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, recently waived by the Indianapolis Colts, is set to visit the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

With the Cowboys facing a shortage of linebackers following Leighton Vander Esch’s departure, Leonard’s visit could be a game-changer for the team, especially since the Colts are still responsible for his salary after he cleared waivers.

This potential acquisition could significantly bolster the Cowboys’ defense. Read more about it here: https://www.nfl.com/news/all-pro-lb-shaquille-leonard-scheduled-to-visit-with-cowboys-on-tuesday

Adobe Analytics predicts a whopping $12 billion in revenue for Cyber Monday, surpassing Black Friday’s spending figures. The entire “Cyber Week,” which includes Thanksgiving and Black Friday, is anticipated to generate over $37 billion in online sales, representing a 5.5% increase from the previous year.

These projections suggest that online holiday shopping is booming, with the National Retail Federation anticipating record-breaking spending levels throughout the month.

Recent reports indicate that this year’s Black Friday sales, both in physical stores and online, set new records, showcasing the growing influence of online shopping.