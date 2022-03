All Indiana

Dave Dugan to perform at The Cat Theatre this weekend

Dave Dugan is a clean comedian who will be headlining this weekend at the Cat Theatre in Carmel for the event, “Saint Patrick’s Comedy at the Cat.

Dugan joined us today to share more about the show, why everyone should laugh their way through life, his latest comedy special and more.

You can see him live on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

To stream Dugan’s special click here.

To purchase tickets to this weekend’s shows, click here.