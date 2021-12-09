All Indiana

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour comes to Carmel’s Palladium Center this weekend

If you love jazz music, you may already be familiar with Dave Koz, a saxophonist with a career spanning three decades.

He’s received many honors, including nine Grammy nominations!

This weekend you can see him perform right here in Central Indiana on the “Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour” at the Palladium Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m.

He joined us today ahead of his performance to share how he got into playing Jazz music, what people can expect from the upcoming show and more.

