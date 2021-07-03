All Indiana

Daychella festival to debut on Fourth of July on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A group of event creators are trying to bring the feel of a popular music festival in California to Indianapolis. After drawing inspiration from Coachella, they came up with their own version called Daychella.

The festival will be held on the Fourth of July at the Midwest Sports Complex, 7509 New Augusta Rd.

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome spoke with the people behind the event to learn what inspired them to bring it to their hometown.

They’re inviting the community to celebrate the Fourth of July at Daychella, where they’ll have a live DJ, food and fireworks. The complex will offer games and activities for participating guests, including:

Kickball

Volleyball

Live performances

Basketball shootout

Giant Jenga

Corn hole

General admission to Daychella is $25. If you’d like to be a vendor, the fee is $100. The event is happening from 4 p.m. until the party ends at midnight.

Learn more and get tickets here.



