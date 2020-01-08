Dealers compete for customers in 2020 Indy RV Expo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy RV Expo is the largest display of travel trailers, motor homes, fifth-wheel trailers and toy haulers you’ll see anywhere in Indiana, and they all are under one roof at the State Fairgrounds West Pavilion.

Recreational vehicle dealers try to reel in customers with special show rates for their products.

Hundreds of new model motor homes, fifth wheels, tent campers, travel trailers and toy haulers from 60 of the top name brand manufacturers will be on display.

Modern Trailer Sales out of Andersen, Indiana is the oldest RV dealer in the state, founded in 1951, brought 42 trailers to show off to customers in 2020.

“It’s the kickoff to our 2020 season and our year,” Sales Manager, Chris Ricker, said.

He says the key to making it in this business for nearly seven decades boils down to customer service.

“We’ve got warranted forever, which is exclusive to Indiana, and customers tend to be pretty thrilled with us once they’ve bought,” Ricker said.

On their sign you can read the message that also may separate them from some of the other dealers; “A Family Tradition.”

“We’re a third generation family-owned business and we’ve got eight generations of people who have come and bought campers from us,” Ricker said. “As long as we’re taking care of customers the way we feel like we can, we always look forward to seeing them back.”

Modern Trailer Sales is just one of the dozens of dealers that have set up shop at the fairgrounds for the Indy RV Expo.

Hours for remaining days:

Wednesday, January 8: 1 pm – 8 pm

Thursday, January 9: 1 pm – 8 pm

Friday, January 10: 1 pm – 8 pm

Saturday, January 11: 10 am – 9 pm

Sunday, January 12: 11 am – 5 pm

Prices at the door:

Adults (17-59): $8.00

Seniors (60+): $7.00

Kids (16 & under): Free with adult admission

Click here for more information.