All Indiana

Decorators’ Show House and Gardens is chance to see Indy historic home transformed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– This weekend is your opportunity to see a historic Indianapolis home totally transformed. On Saturday, April 24 is the 60th anniversary of the St. Margaret’s Hospital Guild Decorators’ Show House and Gardens.

The event drives all of its proceeds toward supporting Eskenazi Health Center for Nursing Excellence.

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome went on a preview tour through this year’s show house with event chair Julie DeWitt and St. Margaret’s Hospital Guild President Jane Burgess to see what the designers were able to pull off. Watch the interviews for more.

Location: 5417 North Meridian Street

Some important notes for guests from event organizers:

Parking: Parking on neighboring streets/cross streets at the designated intersections

Parking on neighboring streets/cross streets at the designated intersections Wear a mask: Masks required while on the Show House property

Masks required while on the Show House property Admission to house: Honored throughout designated purchased time slot

Honored throughout designated purchased time slot Pace your visit: Guests follow predetermined tour of home

Guests follow predetermined tour of home Social distancing: Capacity limited within the home to ensure social distancing

Capacity limited within the home to ensure social distancing Cleaning: High touch surfaces cleaned regularly throughout the day

High touch surfaces cleaned regularly throughout the day Hand sanitation: Hand sanitizer and washing stations on the property

The 2021 Decorators’ Show House and Gardens runs April 24 through Mother’s Day May 9.

Click HERE to buy tickets.