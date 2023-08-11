Denise Thimes to perform at Carmel Jazz Festival

Known for her exceptional musical talent and having graced stages alongside legendary figures such as the late Tony Bennett, the accomplished performer Denise Thimes takes center stage today. As the inaugural day of the Carmel Jazz Festival kicks off, Denise Thimes joins Alexis to bring her remarkable artistry to the forefront. With a captivating presence and a voice that resonates with soulful depth, Denise’s participation promises to be a highlight of the festival’s commencement, setting a high bar for the days of musical enchantment that lie ahead.