All Indiana

Dentist sets record straight on how much you should be brushing

Do you like to brush your teeth after every meal or after eating garlic, drinking a sugary soda, or coffee?

It’s what we’ve all been told to do since we were kids, and the fact is, you could be brushing way too much!

Doctor Kami Hoss is the author of this national bestseller, “If Your Mouth Could Talk” and the founder of The Super Dentists, one of the largest dental practices in California.

He joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to set the record straight on how much you should be brushing.