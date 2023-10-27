Derek Hough’s ‘Symphony of Dance’ tour coming to Indy

Get ready to groove with the dance sensation Derek Hough as he returns with his monumental 2023 tour, “DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE.”

Following the smashing success of his previous tours, including sellouts at prestigious venues like Radio City Music Hall, this tour promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Catch Derek Hough’s electrifying performance at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Secure your tickets now at www.livenation.com or the Old National Centre box office on the day of the show.

Don’t miss out on VIP packages available at derekhough.com for premium tickets and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with the dancing sensation himself!