Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Derek Hough’s ‘Symphony of Dance’ tour coming to Indy

All-Star dancer Derek Hough coming to Indy

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready to groove with the dance sensation Derek Hough as he returns with his monumental 2023 tour, “DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE.”

Following the smashing success of his previous tours, including sellouts at prestigious venues like Radio City Music Hall, this tour promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Catch Derek Hough’s electrifying performance at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Secure your tickets now at www.livenation.com or the Old National Centre box office on the day of the show.

Don’t miss out on VIP packages available at derekhough.com for premium tickets and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with the dancing sensation himself!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Shreve says business and government...
Election /
Paul and Ringo set to...
All Indiana /
Tips for a healthy Halloween...
All Indiana /
Celebrating National Civics Day with...
All Indiana /
Celebrate National Breadstick Day with...
All Indiana /
Carmel warns no vehicles on...
Local News /
S&P 500 enters correction territory...
News /
A salty problem for people...
National News /