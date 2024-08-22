Devour Indy 2024 to feature Harry & Izzy’s

Joining us in the studio to talk more about Devour Indy was Chef Jeff Stoller from Harry & Izzy’s.

The special event runs now through September 1, where many restaurants here in Indianapolis will offer up special menus at great prices so you can taste great food at some of the best places around the city.

Chef Jeff stopped by with some of the delicious dishes Harry & Izzy’s is offering for Devour Indy.

It’s a great way for foodies to get a sample of a variety of flavors and get out for dinner – all on a budget.

Whether you are a long-time fan of the Indianapolis food scene or just looking to try something new, Devour Indy is the perfect time to get out and see what the city’s restaurants have to offer.

Don’t miss out: make your reservations and enjoy the feast!