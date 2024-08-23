Search
Devour Indy to feature 1933 Lounge

ALL IN COCKTAIL SAUCE

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Karl Benko is a chef at 1933 Lounge in downtown Indianapolis. He came into our studios to talk about Devour Indy. What that is, is when these local restaurants have special menus, but at a very discounted price, so everyone can try different dishes around the city from their favorite spots.

He shared with us on his visit what makes Devour Indy so special and gave a sneak peek into what’s offered at 1933 Lounge. This is just the right time for food lovers to come out and indulge in new flavors, relishing some of the greatest foods Indianapolis has in store.

Whether you live in the city or are just visiting, Devour Indy is your very great chance to try some of the finest dishes at very pocket-friendly prices. The participation by chefs such as Chef Benko indicates how driven and committed the local chefs and restaurants are to making Devour Indy memorable for all. Here’s to the feast of gastronomy!

