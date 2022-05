All Indiana

Dillon Carmichael talks this weekend’s Legends Day Concert

The upcoming race weekend means the fan favorite Legends Day Concert is almost here as well.

It’s happening on Saturday, May 28 at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

One of the country music stars on the lineup is Dillon Carmichael, and chatted with us like on “All Indiana” ahead of his performance.

Watch to see what he had to say.