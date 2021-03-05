Dine in igloos outside Prime 47 at Clay Terrace mall in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Clay Terrace shopping mall is giving visitors a one-of-a-kind outdoor dining experience.

The Winter Green Igloo dining experience is the latest addition to the property’s ways of inviting people into to eat while maintaining social distance of 6 feet during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s all happening at Prime 47 Carmel.

Clay Terrace General Manager Jennifer Jones said the goal was to give people a unique, family or friends experience. One once they saw some other property groups doing it, they had to give it a try. The igloos can heat up 30 degrees warmer than the outdoor temperature.

“We’re hoping to provide them with something they haven’t done before and just a really enjoyable evening,” Jones said.

Prime 47 Carmel’s General Manager Jeremiah Hammond says the restaurant jumped on the chance to offer The Winter Green Igloo dining experience to their customers because it was the people’s choice. All eight of the igloos are for Prime 47 dining only.

“It’s something that the community has asked for and with the help of Washington Prime we’re able to deliver,” Hammond said.

To reserve your igloo call (317) 660-0720 for reservations or email igloo@prime47carmel.com.

The Winter Green dining experience will be open through April. You can find more information available on the Clay Terrace dining and shopping website.

