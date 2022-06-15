All Indiana

Dining Out for Life Indianapolis fundraiser to raise funds to end HIV in Central Indiana tomorrow

Tomorrow you have a chance to dine out and eat some delicious food, while supporting an important cause.

Thursday, June 16 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. is the annual Dining Out for Life Indianapolis fundraiser where more than 70 restaurants will donate proceeds from dine-in, curbside pickup, carryout and delivery orders to the Damien Center.

Stephen McCoy, vice president of donor relations at the Damien Center, joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to share the importance of this event.

Dining Out for Life is an easy way for anyone to support the effort to end HIV in Indiana. Funds raised will go to Damien Center, Indiana’s oldest and largest AIDS service organization.

Damien Center is a leading resource, provider, and advocate for comprehensive HIV care, prevention, education, and related services and provides a one-stop-shop model of care that is vital to ending HIV in Indiana. 95% of new HIV cases were linked to care within 30 days, nearly doubling the average rate for Central Indiana at 48%.

Damien Center’s medical patients also have a viral suppression rate of 91%, meaning they cannot sexually transmit HIV to another person, compared to the Central Indiana average of 58%.

For a complete list of participating locations click here.

For more information, visit:

@DamienCenter or Facebook.com/thedamiencenter