Discover the diversity of artists at BUTTER Art Fair

Deonna Craig, director of the BUTTER Art Fair, discussed the upcoming event, which has been celebrating Black art and ensuring artists get paid since its inception in 2021. This year, the festival will feature 60 artists from around the world, including painters, performers, poets, and skaters, highlighting the breadth of the creative economy.

Craig emphasized the importance of elevating and highlighting Black artists, particularly local talent, and placing them alongside national artists. She noted that the event’s success demonstrates a clear demand for such a platform in Indianapolis.

BUTTER Art Fair is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, and Craig encouraged attendees to prepare, as the event is expected to draw around 15,000 people. Tickets are on sale, with free entry for children under 18, and an expanded kid zone will be available. The festival, which is organized under the umbrella of Gang Gang, has grown each year, attracting visitors from across the country.

Craig highlighted the inclusive and welcoming atmosphere of the event, where attendees can expect to make new connections and enjoy a vibrant celebration of art and culture. Tickets are still available, and the event promises to be bigger and better than ever.