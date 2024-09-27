Discover the latest innovations at RV Open House Week

The RV industry continues to thrive, with the latest innovations and models showcased during the annual RV Open House Week in Elkhart, Indiana, known as the “RV Capital of the World.” National transportation and RV expert Mike Cole recently reported from the event, highlighting new advancements and trends in the industry.

Thor Industries, one of the largest RV manufacturers, introduced the world’s first battery-electric hybrid RV in partnership with California-based Harbinger. The hybrid RV offers a 500-mile range, including 150 miles of pure electric driving capability. Production is expected to begin in 2025. “This is game-changing,” Cole said, noting its fast performance, going from 0 to 60 mph in six seconds.

Winnebago also introduced an app called Winnebago Connect, designed for RV owners to remotely control and monitor their vehicles. With the app, users can adjust the climate, monitor battery and tank levels, and check other systems from anywhere with an internet connection.

Affordability remains a key theme at the event, with various models appealing to a wide range of budgets. JAYCO introduced the JAY Flight SLX, a compact travel trailer priced at $15,000 that can accommodate up to six people. Another notable debut was from Ember, a newer company, which unveiled its Spark model, featuring a customizable hatch for outdoor activities and priced around $40,000.

Grand Design, a manufacturer known for travel trailers and fifth wheels, entered the motorized RV market with its first Class C unit, priced at $190,000. It features a king-size bed, theater seating, and hidden storage areas, including one behind the flat-screen TV.

Destination-style RVs are becoming increasingly popular. These larger units, typically over 40 feet in length, are designed for extended stays. Forest River showcased its Cedar Creek Cottage, featuring lofts, a sofa bed, and fiberglass siding. Other companies, including Alliance and CrossRoads, also debuted similar large-scale models with residential-style amenities like full kitchens, sectional sofas, and even laundry rooms.

Cole concluded with a look at the Salem 32 Veranda, which features a back deck equipped with chairs and a grill, making it ideal for tailgating or outdoor lounging. He emphasized that the RV industry is focused on innovation and consumer experience. “Consumer confidence is there,” Cole said, noting a recent drop in interest rates that is expected to maintain momentum in RV sales.

More information about the RV Open House can be found, elkhartrvdealershow.com