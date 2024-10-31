Last-minute Halloween costume ideas for a stress-free holiday

Halloween costumes don’t have to break the bank or require last-minute store runs. For those scrambling to find an outfit, WISH-TV beauty contributor Temara Payton offers easy DIY ideas using items already in your closet. “The key is to find one piece that reminds people of a character or theme, then build around it,” Payton explained.

Popular last-minute ideas include iconic characters like “Grease’s” Danny Zuko, which requires only black pants, a white T-shirt, and a leather jacket. Sports jerseys also make for quick costumes; “Any Pacers or Caitlin Clark jersey will do,” she suggested, “just throw it on and you’re ready.”

Some creative, budget-friendly options include “egg yolk” (a yellow dot on a white T-shirt) or a “soap bubble” costume with small balloons attached to a T-shirt labeled “soap.” For a playful twist, costumes based on real-life roles, such as a Target or Starbucks employee, add a humorous and casual touch.

Payton encourages everyone to have fun and embrace the spirit of Halloween. “Wear it with confidence,” she said. “If all else fails, just recycle last year’s costume.”