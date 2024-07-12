DJ Hitman to participate in Naptown DJ Fest 2024

The Naptown DJ Fest is coming up, and it’s going to be a blast! On August 10th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., everyone is invited to celebrate Blend-Mixing Culture Day at Watkins Park.

Attendees can look forward to seeing their favorite DJs spin their best tracks, enjoying delicious food, and participating in fun activities. It’s a perfect way to spend the day with friends and family.

One of the highlights of the event will be DJ Hitman, who joined us to share more about the festival. He even played some of his music, giving a taste of what to expect at the fest.

Don't miss out on this exciting event. It's going to be an unforgettable day of music and fun. See you at the Naptown DJ Fest!