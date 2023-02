All Indiana

Doctor Conor Hogan talks new Japanese space tourism program

High-Performance Neuro Socio Psychologist, Dr. Conor Hogan, joined All Indiana on Wednesday to talk about a new program.

A Japanese space tourism firm will start offering helium balloon trips to the stratosphere later this year.

You can learn more about Dr. Hogan’s work by checking out his book, “The Gym Upstairs: The Neuroscientific Secrets Of Future Champions.”