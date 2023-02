All Indiana

Doctor discusses male birth control and pill to curb binge drinking

High-Performance Neuro Socio Psychologist, Dr. Conor Hogan, joined All Indiana on Wednesday to talk about binge drinking and male birth control. He says studies show a pill could curb binge drinking and provide birth control for men.

You can learn more about Dr. Hogan’s work by checking out his book, “The Gym Upstairs: The Neuroscientific Secrets Of Future Champions.”