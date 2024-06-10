Dolly Johnson reenactor talks legacy ahead of Juneteenth Foodways Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As preparations for the upcoming Juneteenth Foodways Festival at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site gain momentum, a special guest joined All Indiana to talk about the life of Dolly Johnson, a pivotal figure in American culinary history.

Tamara Goode, portraying the renowned Dolly Johnson, shared the significance of events like the upcoming festival to highlight Johnson’s culinary skills and inspire Hoosiers. Cuisine is a central part of life not just at the White House but in almost every home.

Johnson played a pivotal role as the White House cook during President Benjamin Harrison’s administration. She shares Jonshon’s journey from slavery to becoming the head chef at the White House.

Events like the Juneteenth Foodways Festival are honoring Dolly Johnson who blazed trails despite the odds stacked against them. Born into slavery in Georgetown, Kentucky, around 1852, Johnson’s cuisine was characterized by savory meats, fried dishes, and bread, reflecting the flavors of her roots.

The Juneteenth Foodways Festival is slated to take place on Friday, June 14th, at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the food of black caterers and restaurants.