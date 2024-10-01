Don’t miss the thrilling second season of ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ tomorrow night

The second season of “Sullivan’s Crossing” premieres this Wednesday on the CW, picking up just hours after Dr. Maggie Sullivan, played by Morgan Kohan, learns about her father’s medical emergency. Kohan recently shared her excitement about the show’s success and how fans have connected with it. “We were all a little blown away by how many people really got attached to the show,” she said.

The new season starts right where the first left off, following the intense cliffhanger. Despite a significant filming break of about eight to ten months between seasons, the series resumes without missing a beat. Kohan emphasized the importance of the show’s relatable themes, noting that Maggie’s relationship with her father, Sully, resonates with viewers. “Everybody have relationships in their life that have baggage, have unsaid things, but there’s also a lot of love,” Kohan explained.

As Maggie grapples with unresolved familial issues, viewers will see her navigate a new set of challenges, including her unexpected pregnancy, which complicates her relationships with both Andrew and Cal. “She wants to be the best mother she can be… but what does that look like?” Kohan remarked.

Kohan also reflected on the emotional complexity her character faces, balancing anger, sadness, and concern. “Being a human is complicated,” she said, highlighting how Maggie’s internal struggles are central to the show’s appeal.

Working alongside co-stars Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson, both veterans of television, has been a rewarding experience for Kohan. “We are just so lucky to have a season two and continue to build those relationships,” she added.

“Sullivan’s Crossing” Season Two premieres Wednesday on the CW.