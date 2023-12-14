Don’t Underestimate Her: Maggie Rose on Opry, new album, and more!

Maggie Rose stands out as an artist celebrated for her fervent individualism and a musical palette that traverses a diverse range of genres, including rock, soul, Americana, folk, and funk.

Her previous studio albums garnered praise from esteemed sources such as Rolling Stone, who hailed her as a “star,” and NPR Music, which labeled her a “multi-genre powerhouse.”

A figure in the Nashville music community, she was recently elected Governor of the Recording Academy’s Nashville Chapter and has graced the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage a remarkable 100 times.

Maggie defies categorization, boldly forging her unique path and refusing to be confined to a single genre.

Her ability to straddle different musical worlds is evident in her dynamic performances at renowned festivals like Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, and Newport Folk Fest.

As a dedicated road warrior, she has shared stages with an impressive array of artists, including Kelly Clarkson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Heart, Joan Jett, Eric Church, Gov’t Mule, The Mavericks, Fitz & The Tantrums, and The Revivalists.

Excitingly, Maggie Rose is preparing for the release of her new studio album next year, and she’s set to grace the stage in Indianapolis alongside Andy Frasco and the U.N. TONIGHT AT THE VOGUE!

Don’t miss this electrifying show – get your tickets now!