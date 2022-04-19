All Indiana

‘Don’t Waste This Storm’ author talks overcoming storms by shifting perspective

There are times in our lives where we will have to weather a storm, whether it’s the death of a loved one, a terminal cancer diagnosis or even a storm of our own making.

Better than just surviving, we can be thriving by shifting our perspective. If you see yourself as a victim, that’s what you’ll be. But if you choose to see yourself as a victor, you can have an impact you never imagined. When life throws you a curve call, you must embrace it.

That’s the message in the book, “Don’t Waste This Storm” written by Rod Knoerr. Outside of being an author, he’s also a dentist and a certified leadership coach

He says he discovered this message when he was in the eye of a massive storm.

Knoerr joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share how you can shift your perspective and not be a victim, “The ABC’s of Gratitude” and more.

Watch the video above to hear from him.