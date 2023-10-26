Double nights of chilling tales & tunes by Storytelling Arts Indiana

Search
Thrilling tales and terrifying tunes make a storyteller’s Halloween

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Storytelling Arts of Indiana is taking its signature ghost stories event to the next level this Halloween season.

In a thrilling twist, “Spine-Tingling Tales & Tunes” will be spread across two nights, October 29 and 30, at the Phoenix Theatre & Cultural Campus.

This immersive experience will feature eight talented storytellers sharing original ghost stories, with the charismatic emcee, Indianapolis artist Ben Asaykwee, weaving in 80s-inspired music from his Halloween show, “Scary Scary.”

It’s a night of chills and nostalgia you won’t want to miss, with each evening showcasing a unique lineup of Hoosier storytellers.

Tickets are available for $20, and you can secure your spot at the door or online at Storytellingarts.org.

Don’t miss this spine-tingling Halloween extravaganza!

