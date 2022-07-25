All Indiana

Downtown Indianapolis IMAX to host six-week James Bond Summer Film Series

Because, “The World Is Not Enough” (or in this case .. .only one James Bond film is not enough), the Downtown Indianapolis IMAX is hosting a six-week James Bond Summer Film Series featuring one film from each Bond actor.

The series commemorates the 60th anniversary of the first film of the franchise and is FOR YOUR EYES ONLY (and 350 or so of your fellow Bond fans). The series film schedule is:

The film series will include Cardinal Spirits specialty martinis (shaken…not stirred) for purchase and an Aston Martin sportscar in the theater lobby during the opening film of the series.

“Bond is a legendary Hollywood franchise, and we’re looking forward to bringing these classics back to the big screen,” said Neale Johantgen, IMAX theater manager. “YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE, so join other Bond fans for this can’t-miss summer series.”

The downtown IMAX theatergoers enjoy validated parking in the White River State Park parking garage.

