Downtown Olly’s prepping for spooky season

Get ready to unleash your inner zombie at Downtown Olly’s as they gear up for the “spooky” season with their Zombie Ball!

Located at 822 N. Illinois St in Indianapolis, IN, Downtown Olly’s has been a cherished hub for Central Indiana’s LGBTQ+ communities for over two decades, and it recently clinched the 2022 Bar & Restaurant Expo’s Industry Excellence Award for LGBTQ Venue of the Year.

This year, they’re taking their Halloween festivities to a whole new level by transforming their annual Haunt around the Block into a Zombie Ball.

The event promises spine-chilling excitement with live performances by The Graveyard Stompers, a jaw-dropping Zombie costume contest with lucrative cash and gift prizes, and a nightmarish atmosphere created in their outdoor venue, The Backyard, complete with macabre drink and food specials, including spiked hot apple cider, Zombie cocktails, and Zombie Brain shots.

Tickets for this thrilling event can be purchased in advance on Eventbrite or through Downtown Olly’s website, and the costume contest features categories such as the scariest zombie, sexiest zombie, and best overall zombie, with generous cash and sponsored prizes up for grabs.

Kimber’s Creature Feature, a series of b-horror film nights hosted by Kimber and the Haus of Waffle in the Backyard, is the perfect prelude to Halloween.

All events at Downtown Olly’s and the Backyard are strictly 21+ with valid ID, ensuring a safe and unforgettable experience for all attendees. Don’t wait too long to snag your tickets; this Zombie Ball is bound to be a sell-out hit!