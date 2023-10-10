‘DOWNWIND’ at Heartland Film Festival: Director Mark Shapiro Discusses Real Stories of Radioactive Fallout Survivors

Mark Shapiro, the director of the compelling feature documentary DOWNWIND, joined Cody for an exclusive conversation about the film, its stars, and its screening at the Heartland International Film Festival.

Building on the success of the popular film Oppenheimer, DOWNWIND delves into the inspirational and real-life stories of prominent “downwinders” living in the path of radioactive fallout.

This includes individuals like Mary Dickson, Claudia Peterson, and Ian Zabarte, the Principal Man of the Western Bands of the Shoshone Nation of Indians.

The documentary unveils the enduring struggle for justice on Shoshone land, occupied and restricted, despite the treaty rights, and the ongoing operations at the Nevada Test Site, which covers an area roughly the size of Rhode Island.